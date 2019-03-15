49 people have now died after a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand.

20 others are seriously injured after gunmen started shooting at worshippers.

Four people have been arrested – one of them is an Australian-born citizen.

New Zealand’s security threat level has been increased to “high” and the prime minister says it’s one of the country’s “darkest days”.

Mosques in the city have been told to close and schools have been placed on lockdown.

Footage of the attack has emerged online.

Detectives say they want it taken down – describing it as disturbing.

Share it:













Don't Miss