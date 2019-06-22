It has been revealed that abortion services are not available at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The Irish Examiner reports four consultant obstetricians have written to GPs in the region to advise them that these services are not available at the hospital.

St. Luke’s is part of the Ireland East Hospital Group- the doctors have also informed the CEO, Mary Daly.

The decision comes following a discussion between the four consultants, Ray O’Sullivan, Raouf Salam, Yuddandi Nagaveni, and Trevor Hayes, who said they “decided unanimously that the hospital is not an appropriate location for medical or surgical terminations”.

In the letter the doctors say that staff believe “the provision of a termination service is not possible for a multitude of very challenging reasons”.

One of the consultants, Mr Hayes, was a well-known pro-life campaigner during the 2018 abortion referendum.

In a letter Mr Hayes said “Obviously, if a patient is moribund or with haemorrhage or sepsis, she will be dealt with in an appropriate manner”.

Hayes continued to say that it is his belief that Wexford is also not providing the service.