By Robbie Byrne

We might be a little bias given that The Déise is the home of Beat, but we’ve little doubt that Waterford is Ireland’s true hidden gem.

You all know the jaw-dropping might of Coumshingaun, the rite of passage that is the Waterford Greenway, and our ubiquitous Waterford Crystal, but there’s so much more to the city and county than what arrives on your Insta feed.

Your adventure starts here – so be sure to check out these ten Waterford experiences that are right on your doorstep…

The Viking Triangle

A star-studded list that includes Reginald’s Tower, the Medieval Museum, Bishops Palace, the Irish Silver Museum, and the Irish Museum of Time. Why not top it off with a guided walking tour for the complete experience?

Solas na Mara Seaweed Baths

Overlooking the idyllic pier at Helvic Head, these seaweed baths bring relaxation to a whole new level.

Theatre Royal

Immerse yourself in the best music, comedy and drama going at Ireland’s oldest continually operating theatre.

Afternoon Tea at The Crystal Café

Dine like kings and queens at The House of Waterford Crytal’s in-house café.

Gardens – Mount Congreve

Wander around the blissful gardens of this iconic 18th-century Georgian-era estate.

Splashworld

Who remembers when they’d turn on the waves on a school tour? Relieve the nostalgia with your kids by heading to Splashworld!

Dunmore Adventure

A must for adreinile junkies. From a giant inflatable assault course to kayaking, abseiling, and archery, Dunmore Adventure has it all!

Waterford Suir Valley Railway

This scenic 10km rail journey along the banks of The Suir is the perfect family getaway – in miniature!

Anne Valley Walk

If you’re daunted by the thoughts of hiking The Comeraghs or a Greenway round trip, why not give this a try? The Anne Valley Walk is a stunning 5km tour of forests, ponds and marsh, terminating at the mystical Dunhill Castle.

Mountain Trails – Boolas Loop Walk, Glenpatrick Bridge Walk, Lough Mohra Walk, Crough Wood Walk

There’s far more to Waterford’s mountain trails than Coumshingaun! Gorgeous as it is, several corries rival its luster. Take the Sgillogues or Lough Mohra for similar views with a fraction of the company.

Lismore Heritage Centre and Castle & The Vee Scenic Drive awaits

For an unforgettable day trip head to Lismore before following it up with a jaw-dropping drive through The Vee.

This content is brought to you by Visit Waterford