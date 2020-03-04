It is the second day of the official Irish visit by Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate will visit locations in Dublin, Kildare and Meath later, before departing for Galway.

The British Royals spent last night in Farmleigh after a trip to the Guinness Storehouse ended their first day of engagements.

While yesterday’s itinerary was diplomatic in nature, with meetings with the Taoiseach and the President, their remaining engagements will be more relaxed.

Today they will visit locations in Temple Bar, Prosperous in Kildare, Grange in Meath and Howth in Dublin.

Full details will be released this morning.

Dublin’s Essex Street will be closed to traffic until 11am, while gardaí say the royal visit to Meath and Kildare will have a limited impact on traffic.

The royal couple will then depart for Galway to visit the city centre and a local GAA club on Thursday.

The three-day visit is part of a diplomatic effort to highlight the many ties between the UK and Ireland.