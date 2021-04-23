By Joleen Murphy

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 20 degrees in parts over the weekend.

The good conditions are also expected to continue into the early part of next week.

Met Eireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack says the best of the weather will be in the west.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 10 days.

The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days available here.

The South East is starting off strong for the sunny weekend ahead.

Today will be dry and mild with bright sunny spells.

Highest temperatures reaching 16 or 17 degrees.

Dry today with spells of hazy sunshine. ☀️

Mild & pleasant with highs of 13 to 18C.🌡️

Cooler temperatures along eastern & southern coasts.