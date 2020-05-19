By Steve Neville

Be prepared for a few warms days as temperatures are set to rise.

Milder weather is due to be in place for the next few days with temperatures hitting the low 20s.

“Were into pretty mild and settled weather, really,” said Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

“Cloudy in a good few place today but it is going to brighten up so we’ll have some sunnier spells.”

He said tomorrow will be much the same and Ulster should see the highest temperatures.

Temperatures this afternoon are set to range from 17 to 21 degrees with “long spells of sunshine” developing, according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be dry with good sunshine due and temperatures hitting an expected 21 degrees.

Thursday will follow suit but by the evening, “outbreaks of rain will spread northeastwards over the country, turning heavy at times.”

Met Éireann have predicted that Friday “will be a windy day with overnight rain clearing early Friday morning to sunshine and showers.”

The temperature will also drop to between 13 and 16 degrees.

The forecaster says the showers “will mostly die out on Friday night” and on Saturday there will be “sunshine and showers”.