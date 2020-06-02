Met Eireann has predicted that the South-East will be the hottest spot in the country this afternoon, as the temperatures stay high.

Mayo recorded the highest temperature in the country yesterday at 27.1 degrees.

Most counties saw the mercury hit the 20s, but Malin Head in Donegal was a cooler 16.8 degrees.

And today is expected to be the turn of the South-East to get the warmest weather.

Top temperatures of as high as 27 degrees are expected.

That’s higher than other European cities like Rome and Lisbon.

Solar UV Index for Tuesday For more information please visit https://t.co/sbFTHg1P07 pic.twitter.com/4Fij5pKXY0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 2, 2020

Irish Water says it’s looking increasingly likely that a hosepipe ban will have to be put in place after an increased demand on water.

It says drought conditions are also deteriorating.

The utility says because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis handwashing and hygiene remain critically important.

It’s urging the public to choose handwashing over power washing, as domestic water usage increased by an average of 20%.

This is because more people were staying at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis.