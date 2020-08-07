Met Eireann says temperatures could reach 25 degrees this weekend.

After a few wet weeks, the warm dry weather is expected to last until at least next weekend.

It follows last month in which just 104 hours of sunshine were recorded at Dublin Airport, making it the dullest July in 34 years

Met Eireann is also warning there may be some thunder on Monday and Tuesday as a result of the hot weather.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says people should enjoy it and stay safe.

“We’ve had a really cool, wet July; wetter than average, colder than average, windier than average.

“So temperatures this weekend will be into the 20s…up to 25 degrees.”