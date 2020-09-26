Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight across the South-East.

Met Eireann says a frost will develop in the early hours, with dry and clear conditions.

It’ll be coldest in the midlands, however the beginning of next week is set to be slightly milder.

“So we have a cold air mass from the north and clear skies which allowed the air temperatures to drop to minus 2 overnight”

However she says there’s a small change on the way soon.

“After tonight there’s gonna be a change of air mass, so tomorrow night will be noticeably milder with temperatures ranging between six to 12 degrees.”