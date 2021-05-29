Temperatures could reach at least 21 degrees tomorrow – in what’s likely to be the warmest weekend of the year so far.

Today won’t be quite as sunny, but it’s expected to be at least 16 degrees in all areas.

Met Eireann says the dry and warm weather will continue into next week.

Alan O’Reilly, from Carlow Weather, says temperatures will soar this weekend.

“Most areas will see the highest temperature of the year so far, and certainly the highest temperature we’ve seen since the short snap at the start of April.

“Probably the warmest day by Sunday as well, so the best of the weather we’ve seen thus far this year.”

Met Éireann is reminding the public to be careful in the sun ahead of a spell of fine weekend across the country this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees on Sunday, while UV levels will be high for most of the island.

In areas of clear skies, the forecaster said UV levels will range between 6-8 on Saturday, placing them in the ‘high’ category.

Take care in strong sunshine today, as UV levels are high in places🧴 You can reduce your risk by following the SunSmart 5 S’s #SunSmart 😎 pic.twitter.com/2UsCYyvi02 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 29, 2021

Met Éireann reminded anyone heading out in the sun to cover their skin with clothing or SPF, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and to seek shade in order to avoid sun damage.

For Saturday, the highest temperatures are estimated to hit between 16-20 degrees, with bright sunny spells accompanied by light scattered showers in parts.

However, the best of the sunshine is expected to come on Sunday, with highest temperatures expected in the north-east.