By Cillian Doyle.

After a glorious few days here in the South East, things are about to take a sharp u-turn weather-wise.

Cold air is expected to dominate the entire country next week.

However, Ireland is unlikely to experience the heavy snow forecast for parts of Britain.

The UK Met Office says no part of the UK will be immune from snowfall on Easter Monday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather outlines what we can expect in the next few days:

“The early parts of the weekend is going to be quite nice – it will be cool but the winds will be slack on Saturday and tonight.”

“From Sunday, we are going to see a change. The southern half of the country will have a nice start on Sunday – and it should hold dry for many parts, but later on Sunday showers will start to feed along with cooler air”

Latest GFS charts show colder air hanging around for most if not all of next week. This is going to feel like we have been thrown back into Winter for a week. The windchill on Easter Monday will go through you. pic.twitter.com/aPoRy4reyM — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 1, 2021