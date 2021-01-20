Temperatures as low as -4 degrees can be expected over the coming days, as a cold snap hits the country.

A weather advisory is in place until Sunday night.

Met Eireann says conditions will become increasingly wintry, with a risk of ice and falls of sleet and snow.

Forecaster Matthew Martin says the country in for a chilly few days:

“There could be a little bit of sleet and wet snow in parts of Leinster for a time today.”

“For the rest of the week, we’re going to see cold nights and some wintry showers during the day, with some sunny spells too.”