Teens are budgeting cocaine into their debs spend, according to a leading addiction specialist.

Michael Guerin from addiction charity Cuan Mhuire, says that ‘epidemic’ isn’t too strong a word when it comes to describing Ireland’s cocaine problem.

He says that one person per week dies as a direct result from cocaine.

Michael Guerin added that most young people start off by smoking cannabis: “a lot of [young] people who report to us say that the person who sells them cannabis then introduces them to the cocaine.”

When they start taking the cocaine they obviously couldn’t afford to pay for it, so by way of paying for the cocaine they were getting they were recruited as a distributor.”

Image by chelseighmillar from Pixabay