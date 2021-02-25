By Benjamin Cooper, PA

A man aged in his late teens has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Dublin’s south inner city.

A Garda spokesperson said the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.55 pm on Eugene Street.

The teenager received a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to St James Hospital to be treated. Investigators were expected to remain at the scene throughout the evening.

In an update issued on Thursday morning, gardaí said the scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the Eugene Street and Dublin 8 area last night between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm, to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash-cam and mobile phone footage, is asked to make it available to investigating officers.

Anyone with any information in relation to the matter should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.