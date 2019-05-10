A teenager has died after an apparent stabbing Dublin.

The victim received an apparent stab wound at about 8.10pm this evening at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, gardaí have said.

The young man was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James’ Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made.

The scene at Finsbury Park is sealed off pending a Garda forensic examination. The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested by investigators and an incident room has been established at Dundrum garda station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Dundrum garda station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.