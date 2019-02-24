A teenage boy is in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital in Dublin this evening following a single car crash in Carlow early this morning.

A sixteen-year-old boy died in the collision and three others were injured.

The boy was killed when the car he was driving hit a wall near ‘The Nine Stones’ in Borris at around 5am this morning.

He has been named locally as Eamon Kavanagh from Myshall and he was in third-year at Borris Vocational School.

One of the boys in the car managed to raise the alarm.

The road was closed for a technical examination earlier today but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

