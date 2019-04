A teenage boy has died following a quad bike accident in Kerry.

The 14-year-old was involved in the accident at Ballygamboon in Castlemaine on April 16.

He died yesterday at Temple St Children’s University Hospital in Dublin, having been airlifted there from University Hospital, Tralee.

Gardaí are investigating his sudden death

The health and safety authority has also been notified.

Image: Stock by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay