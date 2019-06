Gardaí arrested a teenager last night after several windows were smashed at a primary school in Cork.

Gardaí said they were alerted to an incident of criminal damage at Coachford primary school at around 9.30pm where around 23 windows to the rear of the school were smashed.

They arrested a juvenile, in his mid-teens, at the scene, and took him to Macroom Garda Station. The teenager was later released.

A garda spokesman said the teenager will be dealt with under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.