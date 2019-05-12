Gardaí have seized around €42,000 worth of drugs in Drogheda yesterday.

Officers searched a house in the Hill View area of Drogheda town as part of Operation Stratus.

They found around €20,000 worth of cocaine and around €22,000 worth of cannabis herb.

The cannabis herb seized in Drogheda today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Other paraphernalia including weighing equipment and documentation was also seized.

In a follow-up operation, a teenager was arrested in the Drogheda area.

He was brought for questioning at Drogheda Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.