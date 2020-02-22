A teenage boy’s been arrested after a three day armed stand-off with Gardaí at a house in Donegal.

At around 5:45pm on Wednesday Gardaí discovered the teen alone, barricaded into the property in Letterkenny with a shotgun and ammunition.

Negotiators and armed units attended the scene, supported by psychiatrists and TUSLA.

Gardaí say the incident reached a peaceful conclusion at 12:30am last night with no injuries.

The teenager’s been arrested and is being held at a Donegal Garda Station where he’s receiving a medical assessment.