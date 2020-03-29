A man has appeared in a Cork court after allegedly spitting in a Garda’s face – saying he has Covid-19.

Members of the force were called to a house in the Togher area at around 2.30 this morning.

19-year-old Adam Olden of Leamlara Close in Togher is charged with assault and two public order offences.

The court heard that two Gardaí are now in self-isolation have been taken off the streets for two weeks.

The accused has been remanded on bail to follow a daily curfew, while the case will come before the courts for mention on Wednesday.