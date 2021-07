A 14-year old boy has died, and another teenager has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash in county Kerry.

It happened on the Ross Road in Killarney at around 10-past-1 this morning.

The car which crashed had an “interaction” with Gardaí before the incident, and the matter has been referred to GSOC.

The 14-year-old – the driver of the car – was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.