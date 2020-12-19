By Digital Desk Staff
A teenage girl has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Co Cork.
The incident took place in the Dysart area of Youghal at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.
Gardaí said a 17-year-old girl suffered stab wounds in a row over a mobile phone.
James, Kevin, Sarah and Razvan heading out on patrol tonight in Cork city. Stay safe everyone 👍 pic.twitter.com/mtfMsEjLzx
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 18, 2020
She was brought to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.
Officers say investigations are ongoing.