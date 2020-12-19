By Digital Desk Staff

A teenage girl has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Co Cork.

The incident took place in the Dysart area of Youghal at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí said a 17-year-old girl suffered stab wounds in a row over a mobile phone.


She was brought to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Officers say investigations are ongoing.

