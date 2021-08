By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Carlow.

It happened at around half-six last night where the boy has knocked off his electric scooter when he was coming off the footpath.

The teen was taken to hospital as a precaution and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.