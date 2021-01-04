A teenage boy died yesterday after falling more than 30 metres from a cliff while walking with his family in Co. Kerry.

The 17 year old lost his footing shortly after 1.30PM on Bull’s head in the Dingle Peninsula.

Following a search and rescue operation his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kerry Councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, says it’s a terrible tragedy.

“Absolutely devastated. Yesterday was such a beautiful and glorious day to be out and about. From what I know the family went for a walk together and this tragic accident happened.

“The start of a new year, all the hopes and dreams, such a young life with such amazing promise.”

A call was made to the Coast Guard and the RNLI and his body was recovered around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where it is expected a post mortem will take place today.

Gardai and treating the incident as a tragic accident.