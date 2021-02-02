A teen in the UK has woken from a coma unaware of the pandemic – despite having caught Covid-19 twice.

The Guardian reports that 19-year-old Joseph Flavill was struck by a car while walking in Burton upon Trent just weeks before Britain entered lockdown.

The sport-loving teen suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident and is now making a slow recovery with some movement to his limbs.

Speaking to The Guardian, Joseph’s aunt said that he doesn’t know anything about the pandemic as “he’s been asleep for ten months.”

She continued: “I’ve no idea how Joseph is going to come to understand what we’ve all been through.”

Joeseph’s story is even more remarkable given the fact that he has battled the deadly virus twice while in a coma.

The teen’s family have since set up a fundraiser called Joseph’s Journey, which seeks to raise vital funds for his recovery. To date over €35,000 has been raised.

Image: Joseph’s Journey