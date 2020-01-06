Two teenagers are receiving treatment in hospital after the scooter they were riding collided with a bus.

The accident occurred in the Croydon area of south London in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood that the pair were on their way to a local hospital after one of the teens was stabbed in the leg in an earlier incident.

A police source in the UK noted the pair crashed en route after pulling out in front of a bus.

Their condition is unknown at the time of writing.

Image Credit: Dom J, Pexels