A young man has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Cork.

The crash happened in the Knockane area, Ballyclough, Mallow, around 7:30pm yesterday evening.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place, according to a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing to any motorist who may have travelled the road at the time of the collision to contact them at Mallow Garda Station or any Garda Station.