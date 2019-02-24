A 16 year old male has been killed in a car crash in Carlow in the early hours of the morning when the car he was driving struck a wall.

The single vehicle incident happened close to The Nine Stones, Mount Leinster, Borris, Co.Carlow at around 5.00 am this morning.

Four male passengers in their late teens were injured, one believed to be in a serious condition.

The four passengers were taken to St.Lukes and University Hospital Waterford.

Local diversions are in place and the road is currently closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

