A 14-year-old girl from Russia has died after dropping her mobile phone in the bath.

The device was believed to have been charging through a mains connection when the phone fell into the bath water, electrocuting Yulia Vysotskaya.

Reports state that the girl’s parents called an ambulance, however, paramedics were unable to revive her after arriving at the scene.

The incident is the third such case reported in little over a year in Russia, with all tragedies involving teenage girls.

Experts have since issued a public warning concerning the risk of charging a smartphone while in the bath, with one likening it to playing “Russian roulette”.

