Written by James Cox.

A 16-year-old was arrested last night after gardaí recieved calls of large crowds of teenagers on Dublin’s Henry Street.

At approximately 8.25pm gardaí responded to reports of groups of youths gathered on the popular shopping street.

The 16-year-old male was arrested for breach of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí dispersed the crowds and no other issues were reported.

