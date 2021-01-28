The Presidents of Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) today co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the TUSEI Regional Engagement Advisory Group.

The group has been established by the presidents to support the development of the Technological University of South East Ireland (TUSEI).

Acknowledging the longstanding deep and wide engagement between the institutes and business, cultural and civic stakeholders in the region, the presidents emphasised the importance of the technological university to the social and economic development of the south east and their shared ambition to deepen that engagement as the technological university develops.

The presidents also welcomed the fact that the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Mr Simon Harris TD addressed the group as a further demonstration of the commitment of the Government to the development of TUSEI.

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow said: “TUSEI will be of, and for, the south east, but with a national and global perspective and reach. Our local stakeholders have been a key part of our story to-date and will remain so.”

Prof Willie Donnelly, President WIT said: “The members of the advisory group will help us succeed in the final stages of achieving what has been a long-held ambition here in the south east – to establish a university of international standing in and for the region and they will support its development long into the future.”