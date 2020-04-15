The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland will now do two weeks of class time with Leaving Cert students – despite previously saying it “cannot be enforced.”

The change has come following consultation with its members, and say the primary concerns now are mainly for students but also health concerns regarding how the exams can be carried out.

The Leaving Cert will begin in either late July or early August, with the Education Minister saying students should have two weeks back at school to prepare.

ASTI President Deirdre McDonald says there are still some outstanding issues, however: “We had some issues around it from the initial critiquing of the announcement, but we wanted to see what were the feelings of our members and what were the issues that they felt needed to be addressed… The issues were very similar to the ones we anticipated our members having.”