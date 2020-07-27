TDs and Ministers from the South East have been invited to a meeting with the heads of IT Carlow and WIT today.
The Technological University for the South East will be on the agenda with plans for pushing ahead to be discussed.
One of those attending today’s meeting is Carlow Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.
Speaking to Beat news, she says that working on a timeline for the University is extremely important:
“We have to make sure from the Government that there’s funding there.”
“Two years ago we passed legislation so that’s all there.”
“A timeline is the important thing now…..we’re all behind the idea and this has to go ahead.”