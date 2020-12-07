TDs are pushing for Oireachtas members to be able to take maternity leave.

It comes as Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced over the weekend that she is expecting her first child – becoming the first member of Cabinet in the history of the state to be pregnant.

Currently female TDs have no entitlement to getting maternity leave, and need to produce a sick cert to get any time off.

The Irish Independent reports a number of TDs who have congratulated to Justice Minister want to see a change to the rule.