James Cox

Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Arts and Culture Niamh Smyth has called on RTÉ to remove an “offensive and blasphemous segment” from the RTÉ Player after the national broadcaster received thousands of complaints from viewers.

The TD — who is also Chair of the Oireachtas Committee for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht — has become the latest figure to speak out against the segment.

RTÉ has apologised over offence caused by the sketch.

The broadcaster said it acknowledged that viewers were offended by the clip, which received 600 complaints and faced criticism from Archbishop Eamon Martin, who said it was “deeply offensive and blasphemous”.

1. I am shocked that producer/editor of ‘NYE Countdown Show’ @RTE @RTEOne didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking ‘news report’ accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill. — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 1, 2021

The programme, broadcast on RTÉ One on New Year’s Eve, featured a sketch by satirical group Waterford Whispers News.

In it, a mocked-up news report featuring former RTÉ news presenter Aengus Mac Grianna claimed that God had been arrested over “sexual harassment scandals”

While RTÉ have apologised for the sketch, it still remains on the RTÉ Player with a warning advising viewer discretion.

Ms Smyth said: “RTÉ had to apologise for the deeply offensive and blasphemous segment after receiving thousands of complaints and yet the segment is still available to be viewed. This doesn’t go far enough — an apology is meaningless while the clip remains available.”

“I implore the RTÉ Editorial Standards Board who are due to make recommendations this Friday after reviewing the broadcast to remove the offending clip immediately,” she added.

In the sketch, Mr Mac Grianna reads a mocked-up news story in which God has been arrested over “ongoing sexual harassment scandals”.

He said: “The five-billion year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young middle-eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will, before being sentenced to two years in prison, with the last 24 months suspended.”

A man dressed as God is seen being led away by a member of the gardai, and is heard shouting: “It was 2,000 years ago.”

Apology

Mr Mac Grianna has since apologised for his role in the sketch.

In a tweet Mr Mac Grianna said he wished to apologise about the sketch. “Truly I am deeply sorry for the offence, distress and hurt caused. It was wrong for me. It was wrong of me.”

The sketch ran as part of RTÉ’s NYE Countdown show, which was presented by Kathryn Thomas and comedian Deirdre O’Kane.

Guests included musicians Sharon Shannon and Jerry Fish, comedian Pat Shortt and GAA correspondent Marty Morrisey.

The programme also featured a performance from Riverdance.