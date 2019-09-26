A North Dublin TD says he is hopeful a fresh inquest into the Stardust disaster will provide closure for the victims families.

48 people died in a fire at the Stardust nightclub in Artane on Valentine’s Day in 1981, 200 others were injured.

In granting the inquiry, the Attorney General pointed to a lack of clarity around how the deaths happened in the original investigations.

The families of the victims, who have long been campaigning for a fresh inquest, are due to speak later this morning.

Independent TD Tommy Boughan said he hopes it can give them closure.

He said: “There’s so much evidence that does need to be recorded and I’m sure the coroner conducting the new inquest will ensure that it comes into the public domain and that therefore the inquest will be in a position to get justice, and indeed closure.

“I mean this campaign has been going on now for almost 40 years, it’s been a long, long road.”