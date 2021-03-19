By Dean Egan.

A TD has called for the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions in counties that have a low rate of cases.

Kilkenny is one of the counties in the bottom three when it comes to positive Covid-19 infections in the community.

Tullamore is the highest in the country, at 484 per 100,000 people.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin says the government should consider regional restrictions in the coming weeks:

“Let’s say for example on a county basis, where the 14-day incidence rate is below 50.”

“There’s actually 3 counties in that situation at the moment, Leitrim, Kilkenny and Cork.”

“Definitely, I think they should look at relaxing restrictions on a country-basis.”