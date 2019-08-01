Tayto Park is offering free entry to twins this weekend

Tayto Park have announced that they’re offering free entry to twins on August 3.

The offer is in celebration of International Twins Day, and will also apply to triplets, quadruplets.

In order for multiple siblings to claim free entry to the ultimate twins day out, they must bring photo I.D with date of birth and show it upon arrival.

If photo I.D has been issued to the twins, a birth certificate will also be accepted along with a photo I.D from the parent present.

This free entry does not include wristbands for rides but allows free entry to the park and zoo.

Wristbands can be purchased upon entry for €18.50 per person, while tokens can also be purchased upon entry.

The theme park is also preparing for its Big Bug Bonanza which kicks off on Monday, August 5.

But if critters aren’t your thing, there’s also Tayto Park’s newest zip-line attraction, the Sky Glider, as well as Flight School.

Ireland’s national circus, Fossett’s, will also be returning to the amusement park for the fourth year running.