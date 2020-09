One of the nation’s best loved crisp brands is making a return.

Banshee Bones will be on shelves for Halloween as part of a limited run.

Tayto confirmed the news on twitter.

Guess what’s back, back again, #BansheeBones are back, tell a friend! Looks like @RorysStories stole my thunder 🙈 Keep your eyes peel’ed to stores over the coming weeks for my latest limited edition! https://t.co/g6v9bLkCEF — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) September 8, 2020