Taxpayers could be faced with a €7bn carbon emissions bill over the next decade.

New government figures obtained by Sinn Fein show that the state is expected to exceed its targets by up to 70 million tons by 2030.

The overrun, coupled with the rising cost of carbon credits, would see the state’s bill hit €6.9bn euro within that timeframe, according to the Sunday Business Post.

It comes ahead of the governments Climate Action Plan launch in Dublin tomorrow.