A Dublin-based taxi driver has been fined for bumping up fares using a secret remote control.

The Irish Mirror reports that Raymond Pidgeon was brought before Dublin District Court following an investigation by the National Transport Authority.

Mr Pidgeon was found guilty of rising fares by €9 respectively through the use of the concealed remote control device coupled with an Aguila meter between February 1st and June 12th last year.

The taxi driver was handed a nominal fine of €200 plus €400 in prosecution costs – a figure that didn’t reflect the “gravity of the offences” according to the presiding judge.

It’s not the first time a taxi driver has been fined for ripping off unsuspecting passengers. In November last another Dublin taxi driver was fined €750 after pleading guilty to 280 counts of over-charging through the use of a similar remote control device.