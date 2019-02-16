The Taoiseach’s personal satisfaction rating remains below 40% for the second month in a row, according to a new opinion poll out tomorrow.

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows Leo Varadkar up one point to 39% – level with Labour Leader Brendan Howlin who’s also up one to 39%.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald completes the triple, dropping a point to also sit at 39%.

Fianna Fail Leader Micheál Martin is has a higher satisfaction rating than the other party leaders – up a point to 43%.

In the State of the Parties, there’s no change for Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, on 30 and 26% respectively.

Sinn Fein’s down two points to 18% while Labour is up to 5%.

