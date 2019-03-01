Brexit will top the agenda of meetings between the Taoiseach and business representatives in the North.

Leo Varadkar will be in Belfast later, where the political impasse at Stormont will also be discussed.

As part of his visit to the city, he will deliver the keynote address to the Alliance Party Annual Conference Dinner.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil insists extending the confidence and supply arrangement with the government is justified as uncertainty over Brexit continues.

The party’s Finance spokesperson, Michael Mc Grath, however, believes a no deal scenario is now less likely.

“We do just have to wait and see how it plays out and that is why it was so important that Fianna Fail provided stability in our country at this time when you contrast it with the chaos in Westminster.

“The ‘mood music’ is getting a little better from there in that a no-deal scenario seems to be less likely and that a deal may well be done, hopefully by the end of March and if not, perhaps by the end of June.”

