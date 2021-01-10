The Taoiseach is to make a State apology to survivors of mother and baby homes in the Dáil this Wednesday.

A report by the Commission of Investigation is set to reveal 9,000 children died in the facilities.

A report into Ireland’s Mother and Baby homes is set to reveal 1 in 7 newborns died in the institutions. according to the Sunday Independent.

56,000 women were sent to 18 different institutions between 1922 and 1998.

It’s also revealed that some women were ‘taunted’ during the act of giving birth, in the form of disparaging comments and belittling remarks.

Women say they were forced to live with a sense of ‘overwhelming shame’ and stigma.

Micheál Martin has described the report as ‘shocking’.

The document is due before Cabinet on Tuesday, while the Taoiseach is due to apologise to survivors in the Dáil a day later.