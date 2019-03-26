The government jet will not be used to bring home ISIS bride Lisa Marie Smith but the mother-of-one will face a security assessment when she is returned to Irish soil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ruled out using the jet to bring back the Jihadi bride from Syria where she is understood to be currently interned in a camp with her two-year-old daughter.

Cabinet briefly discussed Ms Smith’s predicament today and officials from the departments of justice, defence and foreign affairs are now assessing how to help her.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in the Dáil, said a “security assessment” will be carried out to make sure the Dundalk woman is “not a threat to life and limb here in Ireland”.

Confirming the Cabinet discussion, he added: “I am very conscious of the fact that while nobody can condone the choice that she has made and the actions that she took in aligning herself with ISIS, a terrorist regime that is hell-bent on the destruction of the west and Christendom, she does have a two-year-old child that is an Irish citizen and that child is an innocent child.

“And as is the case with all Irish citizens, they will be permitted to re-enter the State should they try to do so.

“But, of course, a security assessment will have to be carried out to make sure that Lisa Marie Smith is not a threat to any of us. We are working out how best that can be done to make sure that she does not become a threat to life and limb here in Ireland. But that does not apply obviously to a two-year-old child.”

Responding to Labour questions, Mr Varadkar dismissed reports that the Government jet would be used to repatriate Ms Smith and her daughter. This suggestion was “absolutely without foundation”.

Furthermore, it emerged, the plane did not have the range to reach Syria or Turkey, the Dail heard.

Mr Varadkar also told TDs that he was aware of reports that Ms Smith, a former Defence Forces member, was in a camp in an area in northern Syria controlled by Kurdish forces.

While consular assistance is traditionally given to Irish citizens, the state’s capacity to do so in a war zone is limited. It is understood the International Red Cross will try and help Ms Smith. The government say her family have requested assistance. Meanwhile, a woman with an Irish accent in a burka was interviewed by CNN in the camp containing suspected ISIS fighters, saying she was Irish and wanted to return to Ireland.

Meanwhile, the government today agreed terms to hold a referendum on May 24, coinciding with local and European elections, asking voters to reduce from four to two years the time divorcing couples must live apart. Voters will be asked to amend Article 41.3.2 in a move that will also take terms for living apart out of the Constitution and into the hands of legislators.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, in a statement, said: “The irreconcilable breakdown of a marriage causes immense sadness and stress for all concerned. The Government wishes to ensure that the process for obtaining a divorce is fair, dignified and humane and allows both parties to move forward with their lives within a reasonable timeframe.”

Mr Flanagan also praised colleague Arts Minister Josepha Madigan who has campaigned for and proposed changes to the divorce rules.

Elsewhere, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty brought proposals to beef up checks for bogus self-employment. This will include upskilling 200 social welfare officials, creating a standalone unit to inspect big firms and creating a new workers rights code.

