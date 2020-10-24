The Taoiseach says Fianna Fail is still committed to a United Ireland.

Yesterday, Micheal Martin said a border poll would not be on the government’s agenda for the next five years.

But speaking at the McGill Summer School this afternoon, the Taoiseach says he isn’t straying from a core Fianna Fail policy.

He says to suggest otherwise is ‘nonsense’.

“That has always been its position, but it didn’t stop Seán Lemass from meeting Terrance O’Neill, or indeed Bertie Aherne from that historic breakthrough with Tony Blair.

“So I think it’s a very false – and frankly ill informed – position to adopt, that putting forward a shared island agenda within the context of the Good Friday Agreement has somehow strayed from Fianna Fáil policy”