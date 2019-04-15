The Taoiseach says a directly elected mayor in Waterford, as well as Limerick and Cork, will give the cities more influence in securing State funding.

Fine Gael formerly launches its Yes campaign today for Ireland to be able to elect mayors directly.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Leo Varadkar says there’s enough time over the next six weeks to convince the public to vote yes before the country goes to the polls on May 24th – the same day as the local and European elections.

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer thinks directly elected mayors are a good idea: “Cities are the place where people come to work, live and invest – it’s all about growing.

“It’s about being ambitious, it’s about putting in place a person who will be an advocate, a political representative to drive change.”