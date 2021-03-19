By Michelle Devane, PA

The Taoiseach has refused to “speculate” on tight Covid-19 restrictions remaining in place until June.

Micheál Martin was speaking after deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn indicated on Thursday that tough restrictions could remain in place until June.

On Friday, Mr Martin said he would not speculate about changes to the public health restrictions for April and that the Government will inform the public in the next couple of weeks of any changes to the measures.

“I am not going to speculate but we will give people clear indications in advance of the 5th of April as to how we see April panning out,” he said.

“I don’t believe in speculating beyond that and we will certainly make it very clear to people.

“We are thinking and reflecting on the outdoor situation and outdoor activities and what might be possible there because mental health is very important.”

Mr Martin added: “We do understand and get it that people are fed up.

“I want to thank people, I think people have been remarkable. We have brought numbers down from a very high level after Christmas to very, relatively low levels. They’re still high.

“Our big concern is the variant. This variant is more transmissible. And we know from British research again, that it’s more deadly.”

AstraZeneca jab

The Taoiseach was speaking at the Port of Cork on Friday as he announced €405 million funding for regeneration projects in Cork city and county.

Mr Martin also said he would have no issue taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine if he was offered it.

He added that the Government was “gearing up” to resume administering the jab after its use was temporarily suspended in Ireland “in an abundance of caution” over the raising of concerns around blood clots.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is considering whether to resume the vaccine after a ruling by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”.

It is expected to make a decision later on Friday.

Asked whether he would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Martin said: “Yes I would, I would indeed.

“I expect a decision will be made today in relation to that. We’re gearing up in terms of resuming that.”