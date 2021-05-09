The Taoiseach has received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Micheál Martin got the AstraZeneca jab at the Cork City Hall vaccination centre this afternoon.

It comes after a record day on Friday – with over 52,000 doses administered.

Over 1.3 million people have now received their first dose.

Delighted to get my #CovidVaccine today from the fantastic @HSELive staff and volunteers at Cork City Hall The vaccines are making a major difference, as we protect the most vulnerable and open up society! pic.twitter.com/30EccijGY4 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 9, 2021